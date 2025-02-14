Exploring Analyst Estimates for Quanta Services (PWR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services (PWR) to post quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.63 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Quanta Services metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' will likely reach $3.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +36.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' should come in at $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Backlog - Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' stands at $6.46 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.48 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog - Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' of $19.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.50 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Backlog' at $33.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.11 billion.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' to come in at $379.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $258.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' should arrive at $56.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $85.43 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $246.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $179.68 million.



Over the past month, shares of Quanta Services have returned -13.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, PWR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

