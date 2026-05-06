Exploring Analyst Estimates for PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.31 per share, indicating a decline of 103.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $236.22 million, representing a decline of 79.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 19.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PTC Therapeutics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza' will reach $23.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -50.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna' will likely reach $35.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -59.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' should come in at $49.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net product revenue' to come in at $196.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, PTC Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTCT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.