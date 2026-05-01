Exploring Analyst Estimates for Prudential (PRU) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Prudential (PRU) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.24 billion, increasing 6.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prudential metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies' will reach $4.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies- Institutional Retirement Strategies' of $3.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- PGIM' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies- Individual Retirement Strategies' should arrive at $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses' at $8.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' to come in at $4.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total' should come in at 1471.88 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1385.30 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers - Third Party' reaching 263.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 240.60 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers - Third Party' will reach 661.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 620.20 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Total' to reach 1785.74 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1702.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Assets under administration' will reach 192.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 180.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Assets under management - International Businesses' will likely reach 20.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.30 billion.

Prudential shares have witnessed a change of +0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PRU is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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