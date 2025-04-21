Exploring Analyst Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Prosperity Bancshares (PB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $307.12 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Prosperity Bancshares metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 46.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $34.45 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.51 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $83.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $83.81 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming loans' of $77.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $81.51 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio' should arrive at 10.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' stands at 16.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' reaching 17.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $38.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.87 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $269.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $238.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis)' will reach $269.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $239.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Credit card, debit card and ATM card income' to come in at $9.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.86 million.

Analysts forecast 'Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees' to reach $9.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.29 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Prosperity Bancshares shares have recorded returns of -6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

