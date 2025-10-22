Exploring Analyst Estimates for Principal Financial (PFG) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial (PFG) to post quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.07 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Principal Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Premiums and other considerations' at $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +23.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Fees and other revenues' should come in at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Net investment income' stands at $188.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Fees and other revenues' of $8.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Premiums and other considerations' will reach $850.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income' to come in at $54.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total' reaching $913.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Fees and other revenues' to reach $129.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Premiums and other considerations' should arrive at $127.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income' will reach $119.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Total' will likely reach $376.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

Shares of Principal Financial have experienced a change of -3.7% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

