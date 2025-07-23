Exploring Analyst Estimates for Principal Financial (PFG) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Principal Financial (PFG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Principal Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Premiums and other considerations' will reach $1.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Fees and other revenues' will likely reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Net investment income' at $179.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Fees and other revenues' will reach $9.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Premiums and other considerations' to reach $834.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income' reaching $50.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total' stands at $894.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Fees and other revenues' of $96.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Premiums and other considerations' should arrive at $119.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income' to come in at $85.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Total' should come in at $301.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Principal Financial shares have witnessed a change of +2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

