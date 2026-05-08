Exploring Analyst Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $294.29 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prestige Consumer Healthcare metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International' at $47.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American' should come in at $245.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American' reaching $142.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $141.49 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International' to come in at $27.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.52 million.

Over the past month, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have returned -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% change. Currently, PBH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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