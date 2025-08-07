Exploring Analyst Estimates for PowerFleet (AIOT) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PowerFleet (AIOT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 104.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $103.26 million, exhibiting an increase of 36.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PowerFleet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Service' of $82.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +45.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product' at $21.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Product' should come in at $6.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.99 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Service' reaching $55.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.66 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of PowerFleet have returned -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, AIOT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

