Exploring Analyst Estimates for Plug Power (PLUG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Plug Power (PLUG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 78.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $260.18 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Plug Power metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other' should arrive at $197.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' will reach $14.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' will reach $19.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' stands at $31.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +67.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Other' of $2.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Plug Power have experienced a change of -19.9% in the past month compared to the -2.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLUG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.