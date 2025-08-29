Exploring Analyst Estimates for Phreesia (PHR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia (PHR) will report quarterly loss of -$0.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 77.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $116.45 million, exhibiting an increase of 14% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Phreesia metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenus- Subscription and related services' to come in at $55.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenus- Network solutions' will reach $33.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenus- Payment processing fees' of $27.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average healthcare services Clients' stands at 4,475 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,169 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Patient payment volume' will reach $1.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Phreesia have demonstrated returns of +20.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

