Exploring Analyst Estimates for Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Phillips 66 (PSX) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.60 per share, indicating a decline of 131.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $30.65 billion, representing a decrease of 15.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Phillips 66 metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and other operating revenues' should come in at $30.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Equity in earnings of affiliates' stands at $390.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -26% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues and Other Income- Other income' of $61.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -36.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Refining operations- Gulf Coast - Crude oil processed' should arrive at 432.78 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 475 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Refining operations- Atlantic Basin/Europe - Crude oil capacity' will likely reach 537.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 537 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Refining operations- Worldwide - Crude oil processed' will reach 1,578.41 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1700 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Refining operations- Atlantic Basin/Europe - Capacity utilization (percent)' will reach 83.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Refining operations- Atlantic Basin/Europe - Crude oil processed' at 447.58 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 472 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts predict that the 'Refining operations- West Coast - Crude oil processed' will reach 213.30 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 244 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Refining operations- West Coast - Crude oil capacity' to come in at 244.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 244 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts forecast 'Refining operations- West Coast - Capacity utilization (percent)' to reach 87.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 100%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Refining operations- Central Corridor - Capacity utilization (percent)' reaching 91.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Phillips 66 here>>>



Shares of Phillips 66 have experienced a change of -23.3% in the past month compared to the -8.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.