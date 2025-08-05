Exploring Analyst Estimates for Permian Resources (PR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Permian Resources (PR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 30.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.23 billion, declining 1.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Permian Resources metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average daily net production - Total' of 376103 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 338761 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average daily net production - Natural gas' will likely reach 673266 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 606856 thousands of cubic feet per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily net production - NGL' stands at 88131 barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84736 barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily net production - Oil' to reach 175688 barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 152883 barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements' will reach $65.74 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.99 .

Analysts expect 'Average sales prices - Oil - Excluding the effects of hedging' to come in at $63.12 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $80.10 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average sales prices - NGL - Excluding the effects of GP&T' should come in at $17.79 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.51 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Permian Resources have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.