Exploring Analyst Estimates for PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from PENN Entertainment (PENN) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.28 per share, indicating a decline of 123.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.66 billion, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 85.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PENN Entertainment metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- West segment' will reach $136.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Interactive segment' stands at $264.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Midwest segment' should come in at $294.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Northeast segment' will reach $688.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- South segment' should arrive at $297.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other segment' of $4.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest segment' to come in at $121.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDAR- West segment' at $50.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- South segment' will likely reach $111.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $136.60 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Northeast segment' reaching $196.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $208.30 million.



Over the past month, shares of PENN Entertainment have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, PENN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

