Exploring Analyst Estimates for Pegasystems (PEGA) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Pegasystems (PEGA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $355 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Pegasystems metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription services' of $257.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription license' at $43.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $300.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Maintenance' reaching $77.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Consulting' stands at $55.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Pega Cloud' will reach $180.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +25% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Pegasystems have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEGA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

