Exploring Analyst Estimates for Paychex (PAYX) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Paychex (PAYX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.78 billion, increasing 18.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Paychex metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Management Solutions' to reach $1.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for clients' of $48.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total service revenue' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- PEO and Insurance Solutions' will reach $391.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Average investment Balance - Funds held for clients' to come in at $5.60 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.12 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average interest rates earned (exclusive of net realized gains) - Funds held for clients' will likely reach 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average investment Balance - Corporate cash equivalents and investments' will reach $1.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average interest rates earned (exclusive of net realized gains) - Corporate cash equivalents and investments' reaching 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Paychex have experienced a change of -0.7% in the past month compared to the -3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PAYX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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