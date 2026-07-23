Exploring Analyst Estimates for Paccar (PCAR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Paccar (PCAR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, indicating a decline of 2.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.1 billion, representing an increase of 2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Paccar metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' to come in at $539.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' stands at $1.78 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' will reach $5.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Truck deliveries - Total' of 37,871 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39,300 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Truck deliveries - Other' should come in at 5,256 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,700 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Truck deliveries - Europe' should arrive at 10,951 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,600 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' reaching 21,664 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23,000 .

Analysts predict that the 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' will reach $115.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $123.20 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pretax Profit- Parts' will likely reach $441.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $416.50 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pretax Profit- Truck' to reach $220.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $308.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Paccar shares have witnessed a change of +12% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PCAR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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