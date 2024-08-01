Exploring Analyst Estimates for Owens Corning (OC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Owens Corning (OC) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.87 billion, increasing 12.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Owens Corning metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Insulation' at $937.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Composites' stands at $545.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Roofing' of $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBIT- Composites' should come in at $46.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $87 million.

Analysts forecast 'EBIT- Roofing' to reach $362.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $338 million.

Analysts expect 'EBIT- Insulation' to come in at $168.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $163 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Owens Corning here>>>



Shares of Owens Corning have demonstrated returns of +10.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.