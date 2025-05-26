Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ooma (OOMA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Ooma (OOMA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, indicating an increase of 28.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $64.82 million, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ooma metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product and other' will likely reach $4.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and services' reaching $60.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Margin- Subscription and services' will reach 70.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ooma here>>>



Ooma shares have witnessed a change of +8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OOMA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.