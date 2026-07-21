Exploring Analyst Estimates for Old Republic (ORI) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Republic International (ORI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Old Republic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' will reach $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net investment income' will reach $158.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Other income' should arrive at $50.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other' will likely reach $5.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' at $17.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment' of $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment' to reach $782.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' should come in at 64.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' stands at 29.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.2%.

Analysts expect 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' to come in at 98.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 99.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will reach 96.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Specialty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' reaching 94.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 90.7%.

Over the past month, Old Republic shares have recorded returns of +8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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