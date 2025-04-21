Exploring Analyst Estimates for Old Republic (ORI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Old Republic International (ORI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, reflecting an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.03 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Old Republic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' reaching $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income' will reach $142.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income' will reach $45.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other' stands at $19.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' to reach $16.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment' to come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment' of $587.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' should come in at 65.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'General Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' at 28.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' should arrive at 98.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will likely reach 96.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 100.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'General Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' will reach 93.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Old Republic shares have witnessed a change of +0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.