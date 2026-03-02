Exploring Analyst Estimates for Olaplex (OLPX) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share, indicating a decline of 100% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $102.93 million, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Olaplex metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional' will reach $34.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- DTC' to come in at $41.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Specialty retail' should come in at $29.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Shares of Olaplex have demonstrated returns of +1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLPX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.