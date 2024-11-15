Exploring Analyst Estimates for Nvidia (NVDA) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Nvidia (NVDA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, indicating an increase of 85% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $32.81 billion, representing an increase of 81.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nvidia metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Gaming' will reach $3.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' at $493.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Data Center' stands at $28.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +97.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- OEM and Other' should arrive at $87.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Automotive' will likely reach $360.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.3%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nvidia here>>>



Over the past month, Nvidia shares have recorded returns of +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NVDA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.