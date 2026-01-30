Exploring Analyst Estimates for Novartis (NVS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Novartis (NVS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $13.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Novartis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Oncology- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total' at $538.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net sales to third parties' to come in at $13.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Kisqali- Total' should arrive at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +65%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- Total' will reach $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Oncology- Tasigna- US' will likely reach $60.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -72% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Oncology- Promacta/Revolade- US' to reach $68.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -78.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US' should come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto- US' will reach $450.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -63.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Oncology- Tasigna- ROW' will reach $130.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oncology- Tafinlar + Mekinist- ROW' stands at $297.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oncology- Promacta/Revolade- ROW' reaching $236.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- ROW' of $636.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Novartis have experienced a change of +8% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NVS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

