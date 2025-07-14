Exploring Analyst Estimates for Novartis (NVS) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Novartis (NVS) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.04 billion, increasing 9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Novartis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total' should arrive at $570.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $407.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali- Total' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +52.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade- Total' will reach $545.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna- US' at $221.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade- US' will reach $285.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US' should come in at $993.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto- US' to reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna- ROW' of $185.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist- ROW' stands at $348.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade- ROW' will likely reach $259.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- ROW' reaching $740.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Novartis have returned +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, NVS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

