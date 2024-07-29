Exploring Analyst Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.37 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Norwegian Cruise Line metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Onboard and other' reaching $794.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Passenger ticket' to come in at $1.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger Cruise Days' will likely reach 6,074.95 KDays. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,781.75 KDays in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Capacity Days' to reach 5,746.68 KDays. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,513.29 KDays.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Occupancy percentage' should come in at 105.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 104.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges' should arrive at $690.73. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $725 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' will reach $199.83. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $193.55 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' at $315.11. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $314.85.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' stands at $977.13. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $902.86 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Passengers carried' of 746,529. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 693,085 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' will reach $944.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $857.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, NCLH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

