Exploring Analyst Estimates for NextEra (NEE) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy (NEE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $7.27 billion, up 19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain NextEra metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' will reach $2.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +72.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' to reach $4.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' to come in at $1.84 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.74 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' stands at $1.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.00 million.

Over the past month, NextEra shares have recorded returns of +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NEE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

