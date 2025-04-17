Exploring Analyst Estimates for Newmont (NEM) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Newmont Corporation (NEM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, indicating an increase of 52.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.54 billion, representing an increase of 13% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 14.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Newmont metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Attributable Production - Yanacocha' to reach 103.02 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 91 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Nevada Gold Mines' will reach 212.63 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 267 Koz in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Attributable Production - Tanami' will reach 81.63 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90 Koz.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Attributable Production - Ahafo' should come in at 140.11 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 190 Koz.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Realized Price - Gold' should arrive at $2,810.7 per ounce. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2090 per ounce.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Realized Price - Copper' reaching 4.11 $/lb. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.72 $/lb in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Attributable Gold ounces sold - Total Gold' will likely reach 1,403.44 Koz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,599 Koz in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Attributable Production - Total Gold' will reach 1,467.09 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,675 Koz.

Analysts expect 'Average Realized Price - Silver' to come in at $27.5 per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.4 per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AISC Consolidated - Nevada Gold Mines' at $1,518.2 per ounce. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1576 per ounce.

The consensus estimate for 'Attributable Production - Cerro Negro' stands at 72.97 Koz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81 Koz in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Attributable Production - Penasquito' of 96.58 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 45 Koz.



Newmont shares have witnessed a change of +16.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NEM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Newmont Corporation (NEM)

