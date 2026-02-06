Exploring Analyst Estimates for Neurocrine (NBIX) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 125% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $782.91 million, increasing 24.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Neurocrine metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Product sales, net- INGREZZA' at $661.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product sales, net' will reach $788.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Collaboration revenue' reaching $6.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Product sales, net- Other' stands at $4.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Royalty' will reach $5.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Neurocrine have returned +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, NBIX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.