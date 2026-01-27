Exploring Analyst Estimates for Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Nasdaq (NDAQ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, reflecting an increase of 19.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.37 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nasdaq metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology' will reach $491.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms' to come in at $561.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues' will reach $131.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues' should arrive at $227.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues' should come in at $204.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology' stands at $289.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Other Revenues' of $8.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- Cash Equity Trading (U.S. & Europe)' will reach $134.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading' will likely reach 14.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' reaching 28.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' to reach 58.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading' at 17.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.60 billion.

