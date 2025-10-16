Exploring Analyst Estimates for Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq (NDAQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.29 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nasdaq metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology' to reach $445.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms' to come in at $543.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues' reaching $135.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues' should come in at $209.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues' will reach $198.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology' at $258.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Other Revenues' should arrive at $8.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading' will reach 14.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' will reach 28.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' stands at 54.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 44.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading' will likely reach 16.14 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.50 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Matched share volume - Cash Equity Trading' of 138.32 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 117.40 billion.

Shares of Nasdaq have experienced a change of -3.7% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDAQ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

