Exploring Analyst Estimates for Murphy USA (MUSA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Murphy USA (MUSA) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 24% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.77 billion, declining 1.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Murphy USA metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Petroleum product sales' to come in at $3.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Merchandise Sales' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues' reaching $40.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'PS&W including RINs contribution (cpg)' will likely reach 2.86 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1 cents.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Retail fuel volume - chain (Million gal)' of 1,151.95 Mgal. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,153.1 Mgal in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Retail fuel margin (cpg)' stands at 25.82 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.7 cents in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal SSS)' at 225.11 Kgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 227.3 Kgal in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal APSM)' will reach 232.81 Kgal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 230.1 Kgal.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Store count at end of period' should arrive at 1,765. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,733.

Analysts forecast 'Fuel Contribution - Total retail fuel contribution' to reach $303.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $250 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Merchandise unit margin (%)' will reach 19.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total fuel contribution' should come in at $334.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $286.10 million.



Shares of Murphy USA have experienced a change of +7.1% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MUSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

