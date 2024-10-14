Exploring Analyst Estimates for M&T Bank (MTB) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.3 billion, declining 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain M&T Bank metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' stands at $192.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $187.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 56.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest margin - Proforma' reaching 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Assets' should come in at $1.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.38 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 13.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.3% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 14.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Nonaccrual loans' to reach $1.95 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Trust income' to come in at $172.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $155 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mortgage banking revenues' will reach $108.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $105 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges on deposit accounts' at $125.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $121 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total other income' will likely reach $587.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $560 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $1.73 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.79 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for M&T Bank here>>>



M&T Bank shares have witnessed a change of +9.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.