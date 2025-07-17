Exploring Analyst Estimates for MSCI (MSCI) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, MSCI (MSCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $771.46 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MSCI metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate' will reach $88.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total' should come in at $181.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Analytics' will reach $176.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets' at $70.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes' of $1.75 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.37 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions' to reach $971.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $891.63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions' stands at $2.34 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Retention Rate' to come in at 95.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Analytics Run Rate' should arrive at $723.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $674.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'All Other - Private Assets Run Rate' reaching $281.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $260.56 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'ESG and Climate Run Rate' will reach $362.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $333.68 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Index Retention Rate' will likely reach 95.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.2%.

MSCI shares have witnessed a change of +5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MSCI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.