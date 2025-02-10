Exploring Analyst Estimates for Mr Cooper (COOP) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mr Cooper (COOP) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 50.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $585.9 million, increasing 45% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mr Cooper metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Service related, net' will reach $473.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale' will likely reach $120.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +103.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' should arrive at $19.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Originations' at $115.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +72.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Servicing' to reach $449.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Mr Cooper have experienced a change of +16.4% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COOP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

