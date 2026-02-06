Exploring Analyst Estimates for Motorola (MSI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola (MSI) to post quarterly earnings of $4.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.34 billion, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Motorola metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Software and Services' reaching $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Products and Systems Integration' to come in at $2.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales from services' stands at $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales from products' will reach $2.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Backlog' at $15.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services' will reach $335.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $322.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Products and Systems Integration' should come in at $679.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $594.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Motorola shares have recorded returns of +9.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MSI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

