Exploring Analyst Estimates for Mosaic (MOS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Mosaic (MOS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, reflecting a decline of 59.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.75 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 10% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mosaic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Phosphates' reaching $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes' will reach $855.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Corporate and Other' will likely reach -$8.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -146.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Potash' to reach $603.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' at 1757 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1847 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination)' stands at $267.24 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $234.00 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' will reach 1770 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1498 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' of 2112 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2113 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination)' should arrive at $481.33 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $452.00 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - DAP/MAP' will reach 978 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 846 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Performance & other products' should come in at 703 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 652 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination)' to come in at $661.17 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $632.00 .

Over the past month, shares of Mosaic have returned -11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, MOS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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