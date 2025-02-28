Exploring Analyst Estimates for MongoDB (MDB) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MongoDB (MDB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $517.57 million, exhibiting an increase of 13% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MongoDB metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $15.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription' at $502.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related' will likely reach $375.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription' to come in at $126.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'MongoDB Atlas customers' stands at 52,164. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46,300.



View all Key Company Metrics for MongoDB here>>>



MongoDB shares have witnessed a change of -3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

