Exploring Analyst Estimates for Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Monarch Casino (MCRI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $130.37 million, increasing 1.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Monarch Casino metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $5.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Hotel' will reach $18.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $32.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Casino' to reach $74.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Shares of Monarch Casino have experienced a change of +5.6% in the past month compared to the +4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.