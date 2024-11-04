Exploring Analyst Estimates for Molson Coors (TAP) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.14 billion, down 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Molson Coors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- EMEA&APAC' stands at $716.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Americas' will reach $2.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Brand Volume - Consolidated' of 21.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.32 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Brand Volumes - Americas' will likely reach 15.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.25 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC' will reach 6.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Molson Coors here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Molson Coors have returned -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, TAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

