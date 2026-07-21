Exploring Analyst Estimates for Molina (MOH) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Molina (MOH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 75% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.88 billion, declining 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Molina metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace' will reach $643.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -46.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' should arrive at $437.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid' will reach $8.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare' should come in at $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'MCR - Medicaid' at 92.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91.3% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'MCR - Medicare' of 93.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'MCR - Marketplace' to come in at 84.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' stands at 5.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.75 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' will reach 4.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' reaching 230.66 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 267.00 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' to reach 285.05 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 690.00 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'MCR - Total' will likely reach 92.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.4% in the same quarter last year.

Molina shares have witnessed a change of +16.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MOH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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