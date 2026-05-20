Exploring Analyst Estimates for Modine (MOD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Modine (MOD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 34.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $907.34 million, exhibiting an increase of 40.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Modine metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Performance Technologies' will reach $288.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Climate Solutions' to reach $655.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +83.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate Solutions' to come in at $131.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $76.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Technologies' will likely reach $31.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.10 million.

Over the past month, Modine shares have recorded returns of -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MOD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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