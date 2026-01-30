Exploring Analyst Estimates for Modine (MOD) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Modine (MOD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $763.38 million, increasing 23.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Modine metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Performance Technologies' reaching $252.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Climate Solutions' to come in at $522.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +44.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate Solutions' will reach $88.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75.70 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Technologies' will reach $35.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.40 million.

Over the past month, shares of Modine have returned +32.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, MOD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.