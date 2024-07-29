Exploring Analyst Estimates for Moderna (MRNA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Moderna (MRNA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $3.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $124.92 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 63.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Moderna metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product sales' stands at $102.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -65%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Collaboration revenue' of $12.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -43.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other revenue' at $21.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -57.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Grant revenue' to come in at $5.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -80.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product sales- Rest of world' will likely reach $60.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -73.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product sales- Europe' will reach $8.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -86.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Moderna shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MRNA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

