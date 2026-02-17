Exploring Analyst Estimates for Mister Car Wash (MCW) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Mister Car Wash (MCW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $262.28 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mister Car Wash metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales growth' should arrive at 0.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending location count' will likely reach 548 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 514 .

Analysts expect 'Greenfield locations opened' to come in at 15 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13 .

Over the past month, shares of Mister Car Wash have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Currently, MCW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

