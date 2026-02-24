Exploring Analyst Estimates for Middleby (MIDD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Middleby (MIDD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 21.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1 billion, declining 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Middleby metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Commercial Foodservice' reaching $576.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Residential Kitchen' at $183.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Food Processing' will likely reach $245.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating Income- Commercial Foodservice' will reach $121.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $145.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Income- Food Processing' stands at $43.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.07 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Middleby have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MIDD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

