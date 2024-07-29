Exploring Analyst Estimates for Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Microchip Technology (MCHP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 68.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.24 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 45.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Microchip Tech metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers' should come in at $663.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -49%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $266.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Analog' should arrive at $313.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -50.6%.



Over the past month, Microchip Tech shares have recorded returns of -5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MCHP will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

