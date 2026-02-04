Exploring Analyst Estimates for Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Mettler-Toledo (MTD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $12.76 per share, indicating an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.1 billion, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Mettler-Toledo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Products' stands at $839.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' to come in at $263.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Retail' at $49.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Industrial' reaching $421.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Laboratory' to reach $630.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Mettler-Toledo shares have witnessed a change of -7.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

