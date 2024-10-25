Exploring Analyst Estimates for MetLife (MET) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that MetLife (MET) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $18.47 billion, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MetLife metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Premiums' of $11.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other Revenues' should arrive at $627.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' to come in at $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Net investment income' to reach $5.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America' should come in at $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income' will reach $91.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Adjusted Revenue- U.S. Business' will reach $10.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA' reaching $678.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia' stands at $3.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other' will likely reach $209.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' will reach $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' at $54.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.



Shares of MetLife have experienced a change of +3.5% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MET is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

