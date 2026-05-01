Exploring Analyst Estimates for MetLife (MET) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that MetLife (MET) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $19.2 billion, increasing 2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MetLife metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Premiums' should arrive at $11.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other Revenues' will reach $705.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' at $1.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Net investment income' should come in at $5.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America' will likely reach $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1425.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA' of $807.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia' will reach $3.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' stands at $1.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' to come in at $66.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income' to reach $456.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Other Revenues' reaching $19.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of MetLife have demonstrated returns of +13.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MET is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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