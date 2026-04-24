Exploring Analyst Estimates for Meta Platforms (META) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Meta Platforms (META) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.71 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $55.49 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Meta Platforms metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Reality Labs' at $510.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA)' will reach $55.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Advertising' to reach $54.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +31.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $758.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +48.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Advertising Revenue- US & Canada' stands at $24.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Advertising Revenue- Europe' will reach $12.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +35.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific' reaching $10.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +30.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World' of $7.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.9%.

Analysts expect 'Geographical Revenue by User- US & Canada' to come in at $23.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +28.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World' should arrive at $7.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +41.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Family daily active people (DAP)' should come in at $3.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Headcount' will reach 80,647 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76,834 in the same quarter last year.

Meta Platforms shares have witnessed a change of +20.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), META is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.